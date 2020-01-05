Friday, Jan. 3
A driver was cited at the intersection of Hillside and Ruth drives for graduated driver’s license restriction/operating a motor vehicle by permittee without an authorized person.
An officer assisted someone at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
An officer was called following a report of a fourth-degree sexual assault in the 500 block of East Linden Street.
An officer checked on a report of found/abandoned property at the intersection of Collins Road and Sherwood Lane.
A driver was cited at a traffic stop, at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard, for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
An officer checked a reported animal complaint in the 100 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
A driver was cited at a traffic stop, at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard, for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and driving without insurance.
Someone was warned in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer assisted an emergency detention/detox at Annex Road and County Highway West.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the Walmart parking lot in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department about a welfare check.
