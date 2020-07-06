Wednesday, July 1
An officer was asked to check on a suspicious person/activity in the 300 block of Rosemary Court.
An officer assisted a person from the 100 block of West Woolcock Street with an emergency detention.
Thursday, July 2
An officer secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone reported theft of a motor vehicle to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Theft by a contractor in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive was reported by someone.
An officer provided an escort to someone from the intersection of East and West Racine streets.
An adult was reported missing from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Racine Street.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle/person at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Friday, July 3
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A citation for retail theft was issued to a person at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone wrote an insufficient funds check at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was cited for loud and unnecessary noise.
Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported a missing adult from their residence.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license on State Highway 26 North.
A complaint about neighbor problems in the 700 block of Browning Avenue resulted in the neighbors being warned for disorderly conduct.
A report of disorderly conduct by a juvenile in the 200 block of South Pleasant Avenue was documented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.