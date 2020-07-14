Friday, July 10
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone from the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a scam.
A false alarm was activated at Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, July 11
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was cited at the intersection of North Pleasant Avenue and West North Street for two counts of disorderly conduct.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a fraud.
Someone from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for being a public nuisance.
A request for extra patrol at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was placed on the briefing board.
A driver was arrested at Fairview Apartments in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense.
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Someone complained about loud and unnecessary noise in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Sunday, July 12
An officer assisted a citizen.
A driver was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
A resident from the 1100 block of Hillside drive was arrested for criminal damage to property, simple battery resulting in bodily harm and domestic abuse.
A resident from the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street wished to have information documented.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Fairway Circle.
An officer was called to a residence in the 300 block of South Wilson Avenue where a complaint of child abuse/intentionally causing great harm was reported.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West North and North Main streets for operating a vehicle while suspended.
A resident from the 700 block of West Linden Drive was warned for fireworks violation.
Monday, July 13
An officer stood by to keep the peace for an incident in the Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency for an incident in 200 block of Hillenbrand Drive.
Someone was spoken to at the Jefferson Police Department about unlawful use of electronic device and illegal use of telephone.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
An officer was called to the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue for a disorderly conduct incident related to a child custody situation.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported two retail thefts.
Three citations were issued at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for retail thefts.
A false alarm was activated at the Jefferson City Hall in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 200 block of West Plymouth Street was warned for animal running at large.
