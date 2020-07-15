Tuesday, July 14
Information involving a missing juvenile/runaway, probation/parole arrest and bail jumping/felony in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue was documented.
A child neglect/offense against family complaint was reported at the Super Wash in the 100 block of East Woolcock Street.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked in the 500 block of South Main Street for more than 48 hours.
An officer checked on a report of criminal trespass to land and indecent conduct in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was notified about a property violation/junk on their property.
An officer mediated a problem among neighbors in the 200 block of West North Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing at a business in the 1300 block of North Watertown Avenue.
