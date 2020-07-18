Friday, July 17
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Main and Racine streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense; operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report an identity theft.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to report a scam.
A resident from the 1200 block of Hickory Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A person was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and State Highway 26 on a warrant.
An officer mediated a child custody situation in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
