Saturday, July 18
Someone was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Milwaukee streets for public intoxication.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident was cited in the 800 block of Leah Court for unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone was cited in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive for loud and unnecessary noise.
A false alarm at the Jefferson City Hall building in the 300 block of South Main Street was deactivated.
A driver was cited at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn following a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of a dog following a complaint about its barking at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Street.
Sunday, July 19
An officer checked on a complaint of a suspicious person/activity in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer performed a compliance check at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A false alarm at the Jefferson City Hall building in the 300 block of South Main Street was deactivated.
An animal was reported running at large near Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 100 block of North Midway Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A false alarm at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers in the 1400 block of Masters Drive was deactivated.
Someone was issued a citation for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West North Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.