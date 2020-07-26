Monday, July 20
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the intersection of North Main Street and Mechanic Street.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 100 block of North Main Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A business from the 100 block of South Main Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer spoke with someone about a trespassing complaint from the Main Street Station-Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
A driver reported a hit-and-run traffic accident when their vehicle was struck in the parking lot at the Twice is Nice retail store in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
An officer spoke with someone about a juvenile involved in a disorderly conduct incident involving simple battery/bodily harm near Parkwood Lane and West Plymouth Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at the Hilltop Motel in 200 block of East Truman Street.
Tuesday, July 21
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Ogden streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole provided information to update the sex offender records.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Racine streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Pleasant Avenue and West Short Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A false alarm was activated in the 200 block of North Cairo Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone about trespassing in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage related to following too closely at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Jackson Avenue.
An officer spoke with neighbors who were having issues in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer was asked to keep the peace in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, July 22
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit with a call in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred at Walmart in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A theft from Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West was reported.
An officer conducted a welfare check at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Thursday, July 23
Someone reported suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Main Street.
A driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated at the intersection of South Main and East Henry streets.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the intersection of West Puerner Street and Browning Avenue.
Officers intervened with a suicide attempt in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
