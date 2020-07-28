Friday, July 24
Someone was warned at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for public intoxication following a complaint about a suspicious person in the store.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of North Main and West Puerner streets was reported.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Dane Street and South Center Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Saturday, July 25
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West Candise Street about harassment, a restraining order and injunctions, following a complaint.
A resident from the 800 block of Leah Court was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted a resident who went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 200 block of West Racine Street was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
A false alarm was activated at Felton Appliance in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Sunday, July 26
An officer secured an open door/window at Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in the 200 block of Racine Street.
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer secured an open door/window at McDermott Top Shop in the 400 block of Generac Way.
An officer spoke with a couple who were having issues with child custody issues.
A resident from the 600 block of South Main Street was arrested for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
An officer assisted a suicidal person in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street reported a theft of gas when a person drove off without paying for a purchase.
