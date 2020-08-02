Monday, July 27

A juvenile referral was made for a youth at a bar in the 100 block of East Racine Street. The youth was charged with curfew violation, resisting or obstructing an officer and violating local fireworks ordinance.

A driver was cited at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Marion Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Someone reportedly was trespassing on property in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.

An officer stood by to keep the peace for an incident in the 200 block of West Candise Street.

An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.

An officer mediated a child custody problem at Super Wash in the 100 block of East Woolcock Street.

A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Tuesday, July 28

An officer mediated a family issue in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.

The sex offender registry for a resident in the 700 block of Browning Avenue was updated.

An officer was asked to check the welfare of an animal in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.

Someone from the 200 block of East Grant Street reported damage to property.

The sex offender registry at the Jefferson Police Department was updated.

An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property in the 400 block of Collins Road.

Wednesday, July 29

An officer assisted a utility in the 200 block of Maple Grove Circle.

A traffic accident with personal injury was reported at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auction in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.

Someone reported a vehicle theft from the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly supermarket in the 900 block of Racine Street West.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Taft Avenue and West Racine Street.

Thursday, July 30

An officer secured an open door/window at Legacy Auto Sales in the 600 block of North Rail Avenue.

An officer spoke with a resident from the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane about drug information.

Friday, July 31

Someone from the Casey’s General Store wished to have information documented.

Information about a missing juvenile from the 300 block of North High Avenue was documented.

Someone reported landlord/tenant problems from the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.

An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from the 100 block of North Marion Avenue.

Someone in the 200 block of South Main Street was arrested on a warrant.

Load comments