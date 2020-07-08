Saturday, July 4
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Linden drives for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A request for extra patrol at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was fulfilled.
A request for extra patrol at Excel Sports Center on Pitzner Parkway was fulfilled.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of North Main Street.
A resident in the 200 block of South Whitewater Avenue was warned for fireworks violation.
Sunday, July 5
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was arrested in the 500 block of West Racine Street for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a firearm while intoxicated, domestic violation and disorderly conduct.
A suspicious person/activity was reported in the 600 block of South Center Avenue.
A customer was warned at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct.
Officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 800 block of Hillside Drive and arrested someone for recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of burning material and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Monday, July 6
A resident from the 200 block of North Landing Avenue reported damage to property.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from Jefferson City Hall in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West North Street about issues they were having with neighbors.
An accident at the Twice is Nice store in the 900 block of West Racine Street resulted in property damage.
A resident from the 300 block of Steil Street was warned for continuous violations of city ordinances.
Someone from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported theft of a prescription.
A resident from the 500 block of East Racine Street reported a fraud incident.
