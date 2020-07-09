Tuesday, July 7
A report of damage to property in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive was documented.
A missing juvenile from the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street was reported.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South and West Rockwell streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family in the 200 block of West Racine Street.
An officer spoke with a patron at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street following a complaint about disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Ryder Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
