Wednesday, July 8
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person/vehicle at Burger Corner in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detoxification for someone at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A driver was arrested at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to secure a seatbelt, failing to provide proof of insurance, recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle after registration suspended and probation/parole arrest.
An officer assisted staff at the St. Coletta group home in the 600 block of Theodore Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Linden Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for neighbors with an issue in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer helped with a reported theft in the 500 block of South Dewey Avenue.
Thursday, July 9
Someone reported a fraud incident in the 500 block of West Linden Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for an incident in the 200 block of West North Street.
