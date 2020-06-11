Wednesday, June 10
An officer on patrol secured an open door/window to a building in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer on patrol secured an open door/window to the Century 21 office in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer conducted two bar checks.
An officer on patrol secured an open door/window at the Locke Law Office in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A resident was warned for their dog running at large near North Pleasant Avenue and Clark Street.
A driver was issued two citations following a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of South Main and Racine streets. The citations were for unreasonable/imprudent speed/failing to keep vehicle under control and operating a vehicle without capable brakes.
An animal was found running at large at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers from the 1400 block of Masters Drive reported a theft.
