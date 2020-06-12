Thursday, June 11
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer assisted the Main Street Station-Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
Stable Rock Winery & Distiller in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street reported damage to property.
A driver was arrested at the City Center lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for failing to notify police of traffic accident, unsafe backing of vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Information about a theft from Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway was documented.
A driver was cited at Collins Road and Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An attempted theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was reported.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.