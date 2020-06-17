Friday, June 12
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without vehicle registration lights.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue for failing to remove animal waste.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of East Racine Street about a report of criminal damage to property.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage and attributed to inattentive driving in the 200 block of South Main Street was documented.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Dewey Avenue for operating a vehicle without brake lights, failing to attach front registration decal/tag, nonregistration of vehicle and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North German Avenue and East Racine Street for exceeding speed zones/speeding limits, possession of open intoxicants in vehicle and possession of marijuana.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street about vandalism and a suspicious person/activity observed.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at an apartment in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
An accident resulting in property damage was reported at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer removed found/abandoned property from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive about drug information.
Saturday, June 13
A driver was arrested at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to maintain high-mounted stop lamp.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of North Midway Avenue about a dog barking.
A resident was warned for their dog barking at the intersection of South Highland Avenue and East Reinel Street.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 700 block of Lucas Lane.
A resident from the 200 block of North Center Avenue was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
Sunday, June 14
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East Linden Drive for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South High Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and underage drinking.
An officer assisted a family having an issue with a theft in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident was warned for their dog barking in the 200 block of West North Street.
An officer spoke with a driver about a parking/stopping violation at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Deer Creek Court.
A resident at the 500 block of East North Street was cited for animal running at large.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 200 block of North Midway Avenue.
Monday, June 15
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Kranz Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive for more than 48 hours.
Someone at Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was cited for negligent handling of burning material.
An officer assisted a resident in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer followed up on a report of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse at a residence in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
