Tuesday, June 16
An officer stood by for a family issue in the 200 block of West North Street.
Someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a theft.
Someone complained about an animal in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked at the Racine Street bridge at West Racine Street for more than 48 hours.
Someone from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a theft.
