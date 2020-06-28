Wednesday, June 17
An officer on patrol secured a door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer conducted three bar checks.
A citation for curfew violation was issued to someone at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Gardner Avenue.
A resident from the 700 block of South Main Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A juvenile referral was made for a youth reportedly stealing something from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
A resident from the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue reported being bitten by an animal.
Thursday, June 18
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer secured an open door/window in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A resident from the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Dane and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer completed a report form for an accident with property damage that occurred in the 700 block of East Reinel Street.
An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South Center Avenue.
Friday, June 19
An officer investigated a report of someone prowling in the 200 block of East Dane Street.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited on South Rockwell Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and speeding.
Someone reported a theft from the 300 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street about a municipal code violation.
Someone reported a theft from the Jefferson Memory Care Center in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
Someone reported a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Dane Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family having issues in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with someone in the 500 block of East Ogden Street about unlawful use of electronic device and theft by contractor.
An officer spoke with someone on the Milwaukee Street Walk Bridge about a disorderly conduct incident.
Saturday, June 20
Officers conducted four bar checks.
Someone from the 100 block of North Midway Avenue reported a missing/runaway juvenile.
An officer checked on a vehicle parked near Hyer Drive and North Pleasant Avenue for more than 48 hours.
A request for extra patrol at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street was placed on the briefing board.
An officer spoke with someone from the 200 block of West Candise Street about violating a harassment/restraining order and bail jumping.
Someone was warned at the Milwaukee Street Walk Bridge for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, June 21
An officer spoke with a driver at the intersection of West Puerner Street and North Jackson Avenue about operating a vehicle without registration lamps.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a client in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from Rotary Waterfront Park on South Gardner Avenue.
A resident from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for fireworks violation.
Monday, June 22
A resident from the 500 block of Collins Road reported damage to property.
A resident from the 600 block of West Madison Avenue reported damage to property.
An officer secured an open door/window at Kearns Motor Car Company in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Tuesday, June 23
An employee from Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street reported a fraud incident.
An officer assisted a resident in the 400 block of North Wilson Avenue.
A resident was arrested at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street on a warrant for pickup and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 700 block of East South Street.
A juvenile referral was made for substantial battery with intent to inflict great bodily harm and disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and South Main Street.
Wednesday, June 24
Someone from the 700 block of South Center Avenue reported a theft by a contractor.
Someone from the 500 block of West Ryder Street reported a scam.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
A resident from the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue was arrested for substantial battery with intent to create great bodily harm.
Thursday, June 25
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A resident from the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
