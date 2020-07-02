Friday, June 26
The sex offender records for a client from the 100 block of West Rockwell Street were updated for the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole.
An employee from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
A customer at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street was arrested on a warrant pickup and for possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.
Saturday, June 27
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was warned at the intersection of Wisconsin and Linden Drives for operating a vehicle without headlights and/or brake lights.
Someone was warned for curfew violation at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Hill Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 200 block of West Racine Street.
An officer mediated a problem among neighbors in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
Someone was arrested in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to land and resisting or obstructing an officer.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident from the 500 block of East Racine Street.
Sunday, June 28
A driver was arrested at the intersection of East Racine Street and County Highway Y for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer assisted a resident from the 600 block of West Plymouth Street with a mental health issue.
An officer stood by for a resident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court to keep the peace.
A resident from the 1100 block of Greunnert Court was cited for disorderly conduct.
Monday, June 29
A resident from the 200 block of West Racine Street reported a theft.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Found/abandoned property at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway Street was disposed of properly.
Someone complained about an animal in the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Street about intimidating/threatening harm following a harassment complaint.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 400 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone about drug information at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Hillside Drive.
Tuesday, June 30
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity at Legacy Auto in the 700 block of Watertown Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of County Highway W and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with someone about trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Riverview and Wisconsin drives.
A resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit with someone in possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
