Thursday, June 4
An officer conducted a bar check.
Rock River Assembly of God church in the 600 block of East Racine Street was warned for property maintenance/junk violation.
Someone was warned for sending a computer message threatening injury or harm to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property along County Highway K.
Friday, June 5
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A false alarm was activated at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street.
Someone reported a theft from Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a resident in the 400 block of East Clancy Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace related to a complaint of unlawful use of electronic device in the 900 block of Garity Street.
Someone from the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue reported vandalism.
A resident from the 300 block of North Midway Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
Someone was arrested at Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive on a warrant pick-up.
Saturday, June 6
Someone was warned for domestic abuse in the 700 block of South Street.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana at the Tensfeldt Boat Launch at East Riverview Drive.
An officer spoke with a resident from the first block of Maple Grove Avenue about a scam/swindle.
Someone from the 900 block of West Racine Street reported damage to property.
A resident from the 500 block of Collins Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
An alarm was activated at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street was warned for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A citation for public intoxication was issued to someone at the intersection of East North Street and North West Avenue.
Sunday, June 7
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Racine Street for curfew violation and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone from the 1300 block of Tifwood Drive for criminal damage to property.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An officer checked on a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court for more than 48 hours.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road. The person was fine.
A resident from the 200 block of East Woolcock Street was warned for chronic nuisance/harassment.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Timewell Drainage Products in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
