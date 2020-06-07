Thursday, June 4
An officer conducted a bar check.
Rock River Assembly of God church in the 600 block of East Racine Street was warned for property maintenance/junk violation.
Someone was warned for sending a computer message threatening injury or harm to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property along County Highway K.
