Monday, June 8
A resident from the 100 block of North Main Street was cited for a burning violation.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.
An officer assisted Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway with a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 400 block of East Ogden Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and possession of marijuana.
Someone was cited in the 100 block of West Dodge Street for disorderly conduct.
A juvenile referral was made following a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
