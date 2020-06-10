Tuesday, June 9
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer assisted a public utility at the intersection of South Main and East Dodge streets.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Church Street.
