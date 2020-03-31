Sunday, March 29
An officer on patrol checked and secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer mediated a family issue in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer intervened in a child custody problem in the 500 block of Bayfield Drive.
Monday, March 30
An animal was reported running at large in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for reckless driving, and unsafe cutting in when passing at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East Racine Street for indecent conduct and a warrant pickup.
An officer assisted with a suicidal person on Star Road.
