Tuesday, March 31
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call to the 300 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone requested an officer for a report of criminal damage to property at the St. Coletta Group Home in the 600 block of Theodore Street.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A theft was reported by someone from the 100 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of East Racine Street.
