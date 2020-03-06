Sunday, March 1
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a resident in the 400 block of West Racine Street.
A request for extra patrol at the Jefferson County Activity Center in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
A false alarm occurred at the Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
A traffic accident, resulting in property damage, occurred at Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West.
A citation was issued to a juvenile in the 200 block of South Main Street for possession of tobacco, curfew violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Monday, March 2
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Officers arrested an individual at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Office of Probation and Parole on a warrant through their office.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An identity theft was reported by someone from the 700 block of West Racine Street.
An officer conducted a welfare check of someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone from the 200 block of West Candise Street reportedly was in violation of a court order/bail-jumping related to a restraining order for harassment.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Staff at Neighbor’s Gill in the 200 block of Golf Drive were warned for a false alarm that was activated.
Found abandoned property was located at the intersection of West Racine and North Main streets.
An officer checked the welfare of someone at Griffin Auto in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday, March 3
An officer responded to a domestic/simple battery, bodily harm incident in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident in the 200 block of West Candise Street reported someone for violating a harassment restraining order.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to attach rear registration decal.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for possession of marijuana and passing in a no-passing zone.
A driver was cited at Rock Bottom Saloon and Eatery in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and found/abandoned property. The driver was transported for an emergency detention for detox.
Wednesday, March 4
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported by someone from the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with an arrest in the 300 block of East Church Street.
A resident was warned for failing to remove pet waste in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and North Watertown Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and driving without insurance.
A dog was reported running at large near Collins Road and Hickory Drive.
