Sunday, March 8
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 300 block of East Puerner Street.
An officer spoke with a family in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue regarding issues they were having.
A resident from the 300 block of East Puerner Street was found to be in violation of a court order related to bail jumping.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Found/abandoned property was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of North High Street.
