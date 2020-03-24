Thursday, March 19
Someone was warned for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane and they were fine.
A driver was arrested on West Racine Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, unreasonable speed and failing to keep vehicle under control.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Friday, March 20
Someone was warned in the 200 block of South Main Street for a municipal code violation.
A hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of East Racine and North Main streets was reported and an officer investigated.
An officer spoke with someone in the 600 block of South Main Street about a disorderly conduct incident.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct following a family issue incident in the 700 block of Lucas Lane.
Saturday, March 21
Someone was warned in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive for loud and unnecessary noise.
A resident from the 200 block of Maggilu Court was warned for two counts of disorderly conduct.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a child custody exchange in the 700 block of Oakwood Court.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Campus Street.
An officer spoke with a person in the 200 block of West Candise Street about a violation of a court order related to a restraining order for harassment.
A resident was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 600 block of Browning Avenue.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Campus Street.
Sunday, March 22
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Campus Street.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An incident for a family issue in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive was documented.
Someone was arrested for non-violent family issues in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer was called to the Hilltop Motel to keep the peace.
A juvenile referral was made for a juvenile, in the 700 block of Browning Avenue, for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
