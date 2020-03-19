Tuesday, March 17
Someone reported a theft from a residence in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Someone from the 1100 block of North Watertown Road wished to have information about a fraud documented.
Someone was cited for prowling in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road was cited for disorderly conduct.
