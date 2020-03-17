Thursday, March 12
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct when Jefferson Emergency Medical Services was helping a person in the 100 block of Racine Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone at the Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A person with a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole was arrested in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
A person operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license was involved in an accident with property damage in the parking lot at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Griffin Auto from the 1100 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road with a client who required emergency detention and detox services.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of West Riverview Drive about a burning violation.
Saturday, March 14
An officer assisted a family in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue with non-violent family offenses.
Someone was cited for trespassing at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Sunday, March 15
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the intersection of West Woolcock and North Main streets.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at the intersection of the 200 block of South High Avenue.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
An officer was asked for help at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Hillside Drive.
Found/abandoned property was located near South Main and East Racine streets.
Found/abandoned property was located at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer arrested an individual on a warrant in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Monday, March 16
A person was warned for chronic nuisance/harassment at the Jefferson County Jail in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
A resident was cited in the 700 block of South Center Avenue for chronic nuisance of a dog barking.
An officer stood by in the 500 block of Collins Road to keep the peace.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct and found/abandoned property at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive.
An alarm at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street was activated.
