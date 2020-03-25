Monday, March 23
A false alarm was activated at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street. There were no issues.
Someone from the 300 block of West Linden Drive reported a runaway/missing juvenile.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
