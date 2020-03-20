Wednesday, March 18
A resident from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for an animal running at large.
Someone in the 800 block of Leah Court was warned for a family issue involving unlawful use of an electronic device.
An officer was asked to stand by to keep the peace in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
A resident from the 1300 block of Hillside Drive was arrested and charged with simple battery, bodily harm, domestic abuse and strangulation.
