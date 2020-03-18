Friday, March 13
Officers conducted four bar checks.
Someone from Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street reported a retail theft.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device by harassing another person with obscenities in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and East North Street.
Found/abandoned property was located at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer arrested an individual on a warrant at the intersection of South Main and Washington streets.
