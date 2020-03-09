Thursday, March 5
A resident from the 800 block of Leah Court was warned for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue was warned for unlawful use of electronic device resulting in harassment.
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Friday, March 6
An officer on patrol noticed and secured an open door/window at Rock River Assembly of God in the 600 block of East Racine Street.
An officer spoke with a pet owner at the Racine Street Bridge about failing to remove animal waste.
A resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street was cited for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, March 7
Someone reportedly drove off without paying for gas at Speedway in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 400 block of Collins Road was arrested on a warrant.
A juvenile referral for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct was made in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and South Ryan streets.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of East Clancy Street.
