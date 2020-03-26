Tuesday, March 24
Someone was warned for a municipal code violation in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An officer handled a complaint of someone in 700 block of Browning Avenue for continuous violation of city ordinances.
A driver from the 700 block of Browning Avenue was warned for a parking complaint.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a person in need of emergency detention/detox services.
A resident from the 700 block of Browning Avenue was warned for a property maintenance violation related to junk on the property.
A request for extra patrol at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street was placed on the briefing board.
Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions reported a theft.
An officer was assigned to investigate a report of an accident resulting in property damage at Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of Racine Street West.
Wednesday, March 25
A person was arrested in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive for disorderly conduct, probation/parole violation and a domestic incident.
An officer checked the welfare of a reportedly suicidal person in the 500 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing at Rockview Apartments in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.