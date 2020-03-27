Thursday, March 26
Someone was warned for being at a residence in the 500 block of East Elm Street where they were not wanted.
Someone reported a theft from a place at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Center Avenue.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of an animal in the 200 block of South Wisconsin Drive.
An animal reportedly was running at large in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
A municipal citation for disorderly conduct was issued to a resident in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
A resident from the 400 block of North Stevens Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
