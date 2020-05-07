Friday, May 1
Someone was warned for trespassing on the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of Racine Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Black Hawk Storage in the 700 block of North Watertown Road.
Someone reported a theft by a contractor in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An accident resulting in property damage was reported in the 200 block of West North Street.
An officer spoke with someone about littering at Jefferson Apartments in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 300 block of East Greenwood Street.
An officer disposed of found/abandoned property near North Main and East Ogden streets.
Saturday, May 2
An act of vandalism reportedly occurred in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone was warned for dog running at large in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of West Racine Street and Laatsch Lane for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a detectable restricted substance and felony bail jumping.
A resident from the 100 block of South Marshall Avenue was advised of a municipal code violation.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of East Main and East Dane streets for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of intoxicants in motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, May 3
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
A business in the 800 block of Collins Road was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer assisted a resident in the 900 block of Garity Street.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was warned for loud and unnecessary noise and possession or use of fireworks.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard.
A resident from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for a burning violation.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Meadow Court.
Monday, May 4
A resident was cited in the 900 block of Hillside Drive for dog running at large.
Someone was arrested on a warrant for probation/parole violation in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
Someone reported vandalism with damage to property in the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone following a complaint of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South Main Street.
