Wednesday, May 13
A traffic accident attributed to a driver’s failure to yield right of way resulted in property damage at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
Someone was cited in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane for disorderly conduct.
An officer investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Rosemary Court and someone was found to be in possession of controlled substances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.