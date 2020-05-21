Friday, May 15
A bar patron was cited for public intoxication at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A patron at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street was warned for unlawful use of an electronic device.
A citation was issued to someone for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer conducted a welfare check on someone in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, May 16
A patron from Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was arrested for disorderly conduct/public intoxication.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an emergency detention for someone at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A request for extra patrol at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street was placed on the briefing board.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of Racine Street.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Hyer Drive on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
Sunday, May 17
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer followed up on a complaint of a dog barking in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox incident in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident from the 600 block of Collins Road was warned following a complaint about their dog’s barking.
Monday, May 18
An officer conducted a welfare check of someone in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone from Rock River Food & Beverage reported damage to property.
A false alarm was activated at PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of Meadowood and Parkwood lanes.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity and found/abandoned property at Spin City Laundry in the 1600 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, May 19
An officer conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone at the Workforce Development office in the 800 block of Collins Road was warned for illegal use of telephone.
A driver was cited at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and South Wisconsin Drive for operating a vehicle without headlights/brake lights and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 200 block of West Riverview Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was cited for a burning violation for burning grass and trash.
Wednesday, May 20
Someone from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street reported a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer secured an open door/window at Old Meadow Springs Country Club in the 400 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
