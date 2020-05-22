May 21, 2020
An officer secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.
A resident from the 1200 block of Tifwood Drive reported an identity theft.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked at the intersection of North Watertown Road and Deer Creek Court for more than 48 hours.
A false alarm was activated at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
