Friday, May 22
An officer conducted a bar check at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone was found dumping waste illegally at the Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Maple Grove Drive and Maple Grove Boulevard for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with someone in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street about a theft.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property in the 300 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked in the 200 block of West Ryder Street for more than 48 hours.
Saturday, May 23
A driver was cited for seatbelt and speeding violations at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer conducted a death investigation on someone in the 900 block of North Watertown Avenue.
A resident from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street about damage to property.
A resident from the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 200 block of South Sanborn Avenue reported damage and vandalism to property.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone at the Milwaukee Street Walkbridge on West Milwaukee Street.
Someone from the 1200 block of Hillside Drive provided drug information.
An officer assisted a family in the 600 block of South Main Street with an issue.
Sunday, May 24
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce in the 200 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Riverview Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 200 block of West Candise Street was found to have violated a restraining order for harassment.
A resident from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive reported that an unwanted person was refusing to leave their apartment. The person was warned.
Monday, May 25
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue about an unlicensed animal and a keep the peace issue.
An officer was part of a death investigation in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East Puerner Street.
Several citations were issued to a driver at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive for seatbelt violation, adult contributing to underage drinking/alcohol, speeding, possession of open intoxicants in vehicle and underage drinking.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 500 block of East Ogden Street.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in the 300 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Tuesday, May 26
A driver was cited in the 700 block of West Racine Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer performed a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at Rotary Park on South Gardner Avenue.
Someone was cited in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street for trespassing/disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted a family from Meadowood Lane with a child custody issue.
An officer mediated a landlord/tenant problem in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A false alarm was activated at the Jefferson Golf Club in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
