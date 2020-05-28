Wednesday, May 27
An officer removed someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for an emergency detention/detox.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West.
An officer wrote a report for information about a child abuse incident in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at U.S. Cellular in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Riverview Drive and South Gafke Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without headlights or brake lights.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street and everyone was fine.
A theft from Anytime Fitness in the 600 block of East Reinel Street was reported.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone in the 200 block of South Main Street and everyone was fine.
