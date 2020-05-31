Thursday, May 28
An officer conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer stood by in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street to keep the peace.
An officer conducted a compliance check at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An officer mediated a parking complaint in the 100 block of North Midway Avenue.
A resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.