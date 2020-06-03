Friday, May 29
An officer intervened in a disorderly conduct incident in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone requested help in removing an unwanted individual from their home in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer conducted a compliance check for a bar at the corner of Main and Racine streets.
A resident from the 200 block of East Greenwood Street reported an improperly parked vehicle.
Someone was warned for illegal dumping at the Jefferson compost site at Maple Grove Drive.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Saturday, May 30
A driver at Mobil Main Street Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license.
A request for extra patrol at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway Street was placed on the briefing board.
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone requested an officer at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for a suspicious person/activity incident.
An officer conducted a welfare check for someone in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
Someone was warned for a municipal code violation in the 400 block of North Main Street.
A 911 hang-up call came from the 300 block of South High Avenue.
Someone was warned for public intoxication in the 100 block of West Racine Street.
A resident from the 600 block of East Clancy Street was cited for dog running at large.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a juvenile from the 1000 block of Hickory Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
Sunday, May 31
A resident from the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct related to domestic abuse.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Rockwell streets for possession of marijuana, exceeding speed limits, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 300 block of South High Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer stood by for a family in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue to keep the peace.
Someone was warned in the 200 block of West North Street for throwing missiles/objects which were prohibited.
Monday, June 1
An officer assisted someone with a mental health issue at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property in the 100 block of North German Avenue.
Someone from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a fraud incident.
A criminal complaint was prepared for an incident at Royal Structures of Wisconsin, Inc., in the 700 block of Racine Street West, for possession of narcotic drugs, criminal damage to property, theft of movable property, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and simple battery/bodily harm.
An officer assisted a customer at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 600 block of Collins Road and they were fine.
Tuesday, June 2
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of North Dewey Avenue and they were fine.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road for exceeding speed limits and driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to speak with an officer about an identity theft/fraud incident.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
A driver was cited at the bypass north of State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.