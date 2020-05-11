Tuesday, May 5
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department for unlawful use of electronic device.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a suspicious person at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Wednesday, May 6
A resident was cited for a dog running at large in the 900 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 300 block of East Puerner Street.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked on East Woolcock Street for more than 48 hours.
An officer stood by to keep the peace following a dispute among neighbors in the 500 block of East Woolcock Street.
Someone from the 600 block of Collins Road reported property missing.
An officer stood by in the 800 block of Leah Court to keep the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.