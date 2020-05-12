Thursday, May 7
An officer issued a citation for curfew violation to someone at the intersection of North Elizabeth Avenue and West North Street.
A citation was issued to someone at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An officer conducted a welfare check for someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked a report of municipal theft and trespassing in the 200 block of North Cairo Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle without headlights or brake lights.
An officer conducted a welfare check for a resident in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone from the 200 block of West Racine Street was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
A citation was issued to a driver at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Cairo Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Friday, May 8
An officer checked on a suspicious person/activity in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with a parent in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive about a child custody issue.
Someone was cited for illegal dumping of garbage at the Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.
An officer spoke with a parent in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street about a child custody issue.
An officer assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
A resident from the 1000 block of Hickory Drive reported a theft.
Saturday, May 9
A resident from the 100 block of North Midway Avenue reported an identity theft.
A resident from the 800 block of Mary Court spoke with an officer about problems they were having with a neighbor.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from the intersection of West Racine and North Pleasant streets.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked in the 200 block of West North Street for more than 48 hours.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a resident in the 200 block of West North Street.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue about a disorderly conduct complaint.
Sunday, May 10
An officer secured a door/window at Griffin Auto in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for retail theft at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Someone provided drug information to an officer at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Monday, May 11
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer was asked to keep the peace in the 300 block of South Marshall Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets.
Someone was warned in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 900 block of Hillside Drive about issues they were having with a neighbor.
An officer confirmed there were no problems related to a 911 hang-up call that came from the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
