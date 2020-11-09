Sunday, Nov. 1
A resident was cited in the 500 block of South Center Avenue for public intoxication.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone reported a suspicious person in a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was warned at the Spirits Wild Saloon following a complaint about an unwanted person at the establishment.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone from the 100 block of West Candise Street reported an incident of criminal damage to property.
Monday, Nov. 2
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 300 block of Linden Drive.
An officer investigated a report of a child custody issue at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A driver was warned following a parking complaint in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and expired vehicle registration in South Tensfeldt Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
An officer followed up on a complaint of a dog running at large in the 400 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of West Dodge and South Main streets.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
Someone from the 200 block of North Dewey Avenue reported a complaint about an animal.
A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and East Racine Street.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a welfare check at the 10-33 Liquor Store in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Found/abandoned property was located at the Jefferson Town Hall/St. Coletta building in the 400 block of Highway Y and was disposed of properly.
Someone was arrested for battery/domestic, simple battery resulting in bodily harm and disorderly conduct at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Racine Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Someone was warned for a municipal code violation in the 200 block of East Green Street.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Three students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street were cited for truancy.
A juvenile referral for an act of simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm was made for a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Nov. 5
An officer assisted a motorist at the U.S. Postal Service building in the 100 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a suspicious person/vehicle in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
Friday, Nov. 6
A false alarm was activated at Keystone Foods in the 1000 block of South Industrial Avenue.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident who was being disorderly at the St. Coletta Group Home in the 600 block of Theodore Street.
Found/abandoned property at the St. Vincent De Paul Store in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was disposed of properly.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the City Center lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
Information about a possible missing/runaway juvenile was documented.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was cited for inattentive driving, failing to yield to a pedestrian at an uncontrolled intersection, resulting in a traffic accident with personal injury, at the intersection of East Henry and South Main streets.
An officer spoke with someone from the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive for unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
An alarm was activated at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
