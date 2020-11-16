Tuesday, Nov. 10
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was cited for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse related.
A resident from the 800 block of Rosemary Court reported an identity theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Plymouth Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer assisted a suicidal subject in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported unlawful use of electronic device by another individual from the 100 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with a driver at Riverside Alley for stopping/standing at a railroad crossing.
An officer assisted a suicidal person in the 300 block of East North Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of South Main and West Walworth streets when a driver was following the other automobile too closely.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a disturbance in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
A driver was cited at the West Racine Street bridge for possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 600 block of Fairway Lane.
Someone reported a dog running at large in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 12
A driver was cited in the 100 block of East Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Two truancy citations for habitual school truancy were issued to two students at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A juvenile from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was reported as a runaway or missing.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South High Street.
An officer spoke with someone about unlawful use of electronic device in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 200 block of East Ogden Street.
