Friday, Nov. 13
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer responded to a complaint about criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Nov. 14
An officer secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
Officers followed up on a report of a non-fatal drug overdose by a resident in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Linden drives following a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was cited at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for retail theft.
An officer secured two open doors/windows in the 100 block of North Main and another one in the 200 block of South Main streets.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of East Ogden Street.
Someone from the 200 block of North Marion Avenue reported a missing/runaway juvenile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.