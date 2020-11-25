Monday, Nov. 16
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, following another driver and failing to dim headlights, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
An officer assisted the School District of Jefferson in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer assisted West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Avenue West.
An officer assisted a school in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 500 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer assisted staff at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road with an emergency detention/detox.
An officer followed up on a report of missing property from the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 600 block of Parkwood Lane was arrested on a warrant.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to maintain high-mounted stop lamp at the intersection of East Clara Street and South Gafke Avenue.
An accident as a result of inattentive driving in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive resulted in a traffic accident with property damage.
Found/abandoned property from the 900 block of Meadowood Lane was disposed of properly.
Someone was warned for harassment with unlawful use of electronic device at Panchos Fresh Market in the 100 block of East Dodge Street.
An officer assisted a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Mary Court.
A student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Someone from the 200 block of North Marion Avenue reported a missing juvenile/runaway.
An officer spoke with someone at Mueller Drugs in the 100 block of South Main Street about unlawful use of electronic device.
A resident from East Puerner Street and North Parkway was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer assisted staff with a suicidal resident at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Main and East Woolcock streets for exceeding speed zones and operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance/drugs.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Rail Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
A student from the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for indecent conduct/language.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer checked the welfare of a student at Jefferson High School.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West North Street.
Friday, Nov. 20
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer spoke with the owner of a dog in the 400 block of South Kranz Avenue following a complaint about their dog barking, and causing loud and unnecessary noise.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Laatsch Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A student at Jefferson Middle School was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West North Street.
An employee from Generac in the 300 block of Collins Road was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
A resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported a fraud incident.
A resident from Collins Road and Hickory Drive reported a missing juvenile/runaway.
Found/abandoned property in the 300 block of Ruth Drive was disposed of properly.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for habitual school truancy.
