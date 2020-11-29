Saturday, Nov. 21
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and East North streets.
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Leah Court.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox incident at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at a residence in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at a residence in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported being bitten by an animal.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and North Pleasant streets.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Old Firehouse Alley and South Main Street.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Monday, Nov. 23
An officer assisted Jefferson Middle School staff in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer assisted East Elementary School staff in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer assisted St. Mark’s Lutheran School staff in the 300 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
An officer spoke with two students from Jefferson Middle School about truancy issues.
A resident was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse at the intersection of South Grove Avenue and West Garland Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about a scam incident related to unlawful use of telephone.
A driver was cited for speedometer violations at the intersection of North Main and West Puerner streets.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street was cited for truancy.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
A Jefferson Middle School student was cited for possession of tobacco in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked a report of a non-violent offense against children in a family at the 10-33 Liquor Store in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at Piggly Wiggly in 900 block of West Racine Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
An animal reportedly was running at large in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity.
An officer spoke with someone about unlawful use of electronic device in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone was warned for trespassing to a dwelling in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Someone was cited for public intoxication and resisting or obstructing an officer at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Officers conducted a bar check in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Main Street and Junction Road for a warrant and operating a vehicle after suspension.
Two students from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street were cited for habitual school truancy.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Linden Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident was warned for fireworks violation in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
Friday, Nov. 27
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person/activity at Arrow Incorporated in the 700 block of South Main Street.
